Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Four New Communities

Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Four New Communities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

King of Prussia, PA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Mid-Atlantic has been selected as the management agent for four new communities in Eastern Pennsylvania. 

The first acquired community is a newly constructed, luxury community in Media, PA. Planned to include more than 250 single-family homes, the property will offer residents a number of amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, firepit, and state of the art fitness center. 

The second community added to Associa Mid-Atlantic’s client list is an active adult community located in Bucks County, PA. Adult residents of the 72 carriage-style homes in this picturesque community will enjoy several fun outdoor amenities, including a bocce ball court, horseshoe pits, and walking and biking trails. 

A property located in Lower Gwynedd, PA, is the third community to be recently added to Associa Mid-Atlantic’s client portfolio. In addition to being located near the Plymouth Meeting Mall, this 41-townhome community is also situated in the award-winning Wissahickon School District. 

The final property to join the Associa Mid-Atlantic family is an active-adult, luxury single-family home community in the Chester Springs area. This newly constructed community’s on-site amenities include a clubhouse with a catering kitchen, walking trails, an outdoor pool, recreation courts, a fitness center, and more. 

“Our dedicated management team is looking forward to working with the board of directors for each of these unique communities, and we are enthusiastic about developing united partnerships to help them achieve their vision and goals,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “We take pride in the caliber of our services and the support we provide each community that we serve. We are excited to further improve upon the resident experience at each of these new properties.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.