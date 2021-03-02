Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Four New Communities

King of Prussia, PA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Mid-Atlantic has been selected as the management agent for four new communities in Eastern Pennsylvania.

The first acquired community is a newly constructed, luxury community in Media, PA. Planned to include more than 250 single-family homes, the property will offer residents a number of amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, firepit, and state of the art fitness center.

The second community added to Associa Mid-Atlantic’s client list is an active adult community located in Bucks County, PA. Adult residents of the 72 carriage-style homes in this picturesque community will enjoy several fun outdoor amenities, including a bocce ball court, horseshoe pits, and walking and biking trails.

A property located in Lower Gwynedd, PA, is the third community to be recently added to Associa Mid-Atlantic’s client portfolio. In addition to being located near the Plymouth Meeting Mall, this 41-townhome community is also situated in the award-winning Wissahickon School District.

The final property to join the Associa Mid-Atlantic family is an active-adult, luxury single-family home community in the Chester Springs area. This newly constructed community’s on-site amenities include a clubhouse with a catering kitchen, walking trails, an outdoor pool, recreation courts, a fitness center, and more.

“Our dedicated management team is looking forward to working with the board of directors for each of these unique communities, and we are enthusiastic about developing united partnerships to help them achieve their vision and goals,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “We take pride in the caliber of our services and the support we provide each community that we serve. We are excited to further improve upon the resident experience at each of these new properties.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

