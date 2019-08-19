Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage The Clusters at Washington Condominium Association

Mt. Laurel, NJ, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to add to their growing client list with the addition of The Clusters at Washington Condominium Association in Washington Township, New Jersey.

The Clusters at Washington Condominium Association is comprised of 252 condominiums and is nestled in beautiful Gloucester County, New Jersey. The community offers residents a variety of amenities including a pool, tennis courts, and grilling area. These quaint condominiums are located in the prestigious Washington Township school district and are conveniently located near a variety of retail and leisure activities such as malls, golf courses, and parks.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic is excited to have been chosen as the trusted management partner for The Clusters at Washington Condominium Association,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “This active condo community offers its residents the opportunity to socialize and participate in community gatherings as well as join scheduled recreation and leisure activities. Our team looks forward to working with their board of directors and help them achieve their community’s vision.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]