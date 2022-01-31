Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Three New Communities

King of Prussia, PA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Mid-Atlantic has been selected to manage three new communities throughout Pennsylvania.

The first new client community is a 106-home condominium association with beautiful, mature trees and landscaping. The community is located in Ambler, PA, near many shopping and dining options and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. This formerly self-managed community is excited to have access to Associa Mid-Atlantic’s expert industry guidance.

The branch’s second new partnership is with a 138-unit townhome community in Souderton, PA. This quiet, well-maintained community features expansive open spaces and a tot lot.

Associa Mid-Atlantic has also assumed management of a commercial condominium association in Havertown, PA. Another previously self-managed property, the community’s board of directors is excited to work with Associa Mid-Atlantic to manage the association’s day-to-day needs.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to focus on expanding our community partnerships and outreach,” says Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “The addition of these new clients is a true testament to our team’s dedication and hard work. We look forward to working with the new client boards and serving their residents for many years to come.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214-272-4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com