Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Three New Jersey Communities

Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage Three New Jersey Communities

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Mt. Laurel, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Mid-Atlantic continues to expand its footprint across New Jersey by welcoming three new client communities. 

The first new client community is a 216-unit condominium community located in the sprawling hills of Hunterdon County. Residents enjoy access to a pool and tennis courts and have beautiful views of the surrounding area. 

Associa Mid-Atlantic was also selected to manage a newly constructed community in Burlington County. After build-out, the association will feature 110 townhomes peacefully situated in the woods but just minutes from nearby shopping and dining options.  

Finally, Associa-Mid Atlantic is partnering with the board of directors for an association in Salem County. This recently completed community, which features half-acre single-family homes, is one of the newest associations in Carney’s Point. The branch will work closely with the board of directors to elevate the lifestyle of the residents in the community and provide unmatched management services. 

“We are excited about each of these new community partnerships,” stated said Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Our team’s extensive industry experience and commitment to 5-star customer service will ensure successful collaboration for years to come.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.