Associa Mid-Atlantic Wins at Community Associations Institute Pennsylvania and Delaware Valley Chapter Awards

King of Prussia, PA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Mid-Atlantic community manager, Jill Geiger, was honored with the Community Associations Institute Excellence in Community Leadership Award at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Pennsylvania and Delaware Valley Chapter Awards Banquet.

The banquet integrated the annual meeting and holiday party that allowed guests to celebrate the end of a successful year with CAI friends and colleagues. The event included a networking hour, food, and silent auction.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic is extremely proud that CAI honored Jill’s continued success and dedication,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “This was the CAI’s first annual Excellence Awards, and we are excited to be a part of the celebration.”

