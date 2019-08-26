Associa Minnesota and Cities Management Host Vendor Networking Event

Breaking News
Brooklyn Park, MN, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Minnesota and Cities Management will be hosting their second annual vendor speed dating event to give local vendors an opportunity to share their professional backgrounds and business goals.

The event will be held at the Radisson Hotel Brooklyn Center on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM and will help raise money for Associa’s national nonprofit organization, Associa Cares.

The networking opportunity will host vendors and Associa Minnesota and Cities Management team members. During the speed dating rounds, small groups of Associa team members will meet with each vendor to learn about how their services could benefit client communities. The attendees will be provided with a complimentary lunch prior to the dating bell.

“This will be our second year to host this unique event, and we could not be more excited to meet with vendors face-to-face, build relationships, and discuss how each business can support our communities’ needs,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “We were impressed with the attendance and generosity of last year’s event and look forward to raising even more money for Associa Cares.”

“The Associa Minnesota and Cities Management teams are dedicated to serving our communities, building important key partner relationships, and providing the best services available,” stated Traci Lehman, Cities Management president. “Events like this, allows us to develop relationships with those vendors and find the best vendor for each community and project. We are excited to hear all of the presentations and connect with key vendors.”

To register, please email Sarah Toth at [email protected]

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

