Associa Minnesota Managed Community Wins Community Associations Institute Association of the Year Award

Brooklyn Park, MN, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Minnesota managed community, Waterford Place Condominium Association, won the 2019 Community Associations Institute (CAI) Association of the Year Award.

The Association of the Year Award recognizes the outstanding team effort of a board of directors and homeowners who understand their responsibilities of putting the association’s interest first. The boards are comprised of effective volunteer leaders who are fair, responsible, and reasonable.

Waterford Place Condominium Association (WPCA) has created a vision for the future which includes enhancing the quality of life in the WPCA through proactive management; enforcement of rules and covenants; support of green and social initiatives that strengthen bonds among residents; fully funding reserves; preventative maintenance programs; and investment in capital improvements that benefit the greater good of the WPCA.

Associa Minnesota was well represented at the 2019 Community Associations Institute Vision Awards and Gala. The following were also recognized as nominees:

Outstanding Community Building by an Association – Stonemill Farms Community

Association of the Year (100+ units) – Stonemill Farms Community and Waterford Place Condominium Association

Excellence in Service Award – Stacey Perez, Associa Minnesota community manager

Above and Beyond Award – Ashley Vos, Associa Minnesota community manager

“Associa Minnesota is extremely proud that CAI recognized Waterford Place Condominium Association as well as the other nominees and award winners,” stated JoAnn Borden, Associa Minnesota president. “Waterford Place’s board goes out of its way to brew cooperation with management and homeowners and strives to model good behavior among themselves to lead the community by example. They are well deserving of this prestigious recognition.”

