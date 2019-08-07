Associa N. N. Jaeschke, Inc. to Host Educational Board Member Seminar

San Diego, CA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N.N. Jaeschke, Inc. (NNJ), an Associa company, will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the N. N. Jaeschke office in San Diego, CA.

The seminar will host guest speakers providing important information about making fiscally responsible decisions for communities, including budgeting best practices.

“Associa N.N. Jaeschke understands the importance of having an accurate budget. The financial strength, security, and stability of a community association are vital to its success,” stated Pamela Rottner CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, NNJ president. “That is why we are offering a free educational seminar to provide information to our associations and board members and prepare them to make the decisions that will best serve their communities.”

To attend the seminar, RSVP to Dauro Toscano at 619.577.2358.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]