Company also recognized as one of nation’s Top 101 highest scoring winners

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is proud to have been named one of the nation’s Top 101 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in 2022 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Other firms sharing this prestigious designation include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Sony Electronics, and T-Mobile USA. A total of 510 organizations were recognized nationwide from a total of 4,500 nominations. The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Top 101 highest-scoring companies were further recognized for their excellence in a range of key areas, such as work-life balance; compensation; benefits and employee solutions; recruitment; and diversity and inclusion.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that leads to increased productivity and financial performance. The competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. The national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole. Organizations recognized nationally as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine and the Wall Street Journal.

“We are proud to again be recognized as a National Best and Brightest Company to Work For,” said Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resource officer. “Customer service and employee engagement are two of our top priorities. This designation shows we are succeeding in our ongoing efforts to create a positive and supportive work environment.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com