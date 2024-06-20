DALLAS, Texas, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas for the second year in a row. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the positive and supportive work environment that Associa has cultivated.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list is compiled based on an extensive analysis of survey feedback from employees across Texas. The survey evaluates multiple dimensions of workplace culture, including trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Associa’s inclusion in this list highlights the company’s commitment to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to deliver their best work.

“Being recognized as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas for the second consecutive year is a tremendous honor,” said Associa Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Amanda Wojczak. “This accolade reflects the dedication and passion of our employees, who are the cornerstone of our success. We are deeply committed to maintaining a workplace where every team member feels appreciated and empowered.”

Employees at Associa have shared their enthusiasm and love for working at the company through the Great Place to Work survey, underscoring a culture of collaboration, growth, and excellence. The positive feedback from employees highlights Associa’s focus on professional development, work-life balance, and a supportive community, making it an exceptional place to work.

Associa remains dedicated to fostering a workplace environment that prioritizes employee satisfaction and well-being. As the company continues to grow, it is committed to upholding the values and practices that have earned it this prestigious recognition.

For more information about Associa and career opportunities, please visit www.associaonline.com.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 [email protected]