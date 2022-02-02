Associa Names James Gibson as Regional Sales Director

James Gibson James Gibson

Dallas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is pleased to announce that James Gibson has joined the company in the role of regional sales director, West Region.

Mr. Gibson has more than 20 years’ experience in sales, organizational operations, and public speaking. He has served several business and charitable organizations in various roles, including commercial broker, operations manager, sales executive, and marketing manager.

Mr. Gibson joins Associa with previous community management experience as the vice president of business development for a property management firm, and as the chief executive officer and managing owner of HOA Board Member Magazine. Beyond his professional commitments, he also served the HOA industry as the past president and vice president of the Community Associations Institute Nevada chapter.

“Our team has always been focused on developing close-knit, lasting partnerships with community associations and their boards of directors. Bringing James on to join the Associa family is an extension of that commitment,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “James has association management industry experience as both an employee and volunteer. More importantly, he is a passionate, people-driven leader, and we can’t wait to see where his vision takes our sales team in the future.”

Mr. Gibson graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management.

