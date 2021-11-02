Associa Names Stephen Wecksler as National Sales Director

Dallas, TX, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently named Stephen Wecksler as national sales director.

Mr. Wecksler joined Associa in 2020 as a regional sales director, bringing with him more than 15 years of sales, management, and strategic partnership business development experience in the financial services industry. In the regional sales director role, he focused on client growth, company development, and sales activities in Associa’s northeast region. In this new role as a senior member of Associa’s sales leadership team, Mr. Wecksler will be responsible for the development and performance of all sales activities in branches across North America, working toward maximum profitability and growth that aligns with Associa’s company vision and values.

“To be a successful sales team member, you must be able to establish key client relationships, communicate effectively, and commit to delivering outstanding customer service. Stephen has demonstrated outstanding skill in each of these areas since he joined our team last year,” stated Leslie Baldwin, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa vice president of sales. “We are excited to watch Stephen’s continued leadership positively impact our organization as he assumes this new role.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

