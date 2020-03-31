Associa Names Tiffany Hannah as Regional Vice President – West and International Region

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the recent hiring of Tiffany Hannah, CCAM®, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND®, as the regional vice president for the west and international region.

Ms. Hannah joins Associa with more than 20 years of industry experience and has worked in a variety of capacities including community association manager, vice president of community management, and executive vice president. In her new role, Ms. Hannah will focus on operational excellence and implementing best practices across the region.

“Tiffany is a natural leader, shows incredible integrity, and is truly committed to her clients and customers,” stated George Zalitis, Associa senior vice president. “Tiffany’s diverse industry experience makes her well suited for this role and she’s a great asset to our Associa team and clients.”

Ms. Hannah has earned the Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®) designation and CAMEx® and CCAM-ND® designations. She also sits on the board of directors for the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Attachment

  • Tiffany Hannah 
CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
