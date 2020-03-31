Associa Names Tiffany Hannah as Regional Vice President – West and International Region

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the recent hiring of Tiffany Hannah, CCAM®, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND®, as the regional vice president for the west and international region.
Ms. Hannah joins Associa with more than 20 years of industry experience and has worked in a variety of capacities including community association manager, vice president of community management, and executive vice president. In her new role, Ms. Hannah will focus on operational excellence and implementing best practices across the region.
“Tiffany is a natural leader, shows incredible integrity, and is truly committed to her clients and customers,” stated George Zalitis, Associa senior vice president. “Tiffany’s diverse industry experience makes her well suited for this role and she’s a great asset to our Associa team and clients.”
Ms. Hannah has earned the Certified Community Association Manager (CCAM®) designation and CAMEx® and CCAM-ND® designations. She also sits on the board of directors for the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).
With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa
Attachment
- Tiffany Hannah
CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Diamanti Advances Kubernetes Infrastructure to Support the Most Demanding Enterprise Applications - March 31, 2020
- First Choice Bank Ranked by S&P Global as one of the Top 100 Community Banks for 2019 - March 31, 2020
- Meridian Energy Group, Inc. Announces Agreement with Pinkerton as Security and Risk Management Provider for the Davis Refinery - March 31, 2020