Associa Nevada South Volunteers at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

March 22, 2018

Las Vegas, NV, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Associa Nevada South team was honored to volunteer at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to feed the local homeless community.

The thirteen volunteers served breakfast to the deserving attendees in the cafeteria after Ash Wednesday service. The team had many assignments including preparing and serving food, handing out water and beverages, picking up the trays, helping escort people to their tables, and providing a welcoming environment for all. After breakfast was over, the volunteers helped clean up the kitchen and cafeteria and began prepping for lunch.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to help those in need and to touch the lives of the less fortunate,” stated Tiffany Dessaints, Associa Nevada South president. “This experience is very humbling and has allowed us to come together as a team and give back to the community. The people we met along this incredible journey will forever be with us, and we are thankful to be a part of such a wonderful charity and program.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is one of the largest nonprofit social service providers in the state, offering the most comprehensive range of human services. Catholic Charities includes diverse programs designed to give help, hope and transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable men, women and children in southern Nevada.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

