LAS VEGAS, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Nevada South (ANS), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Las Vegas Valley and Henderson areas, recently partnered with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada to help feed the homeless this holiday season. Eight ANS team members spent the day preparing meals and serving them to approximately 300 individuals who would have otherwise gone hungry. Although ANS volunteers had previously volunteered with Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada in 2017, 2018, and 2019, this was their first opportunity to do so in person since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada is one of the largest nonprofit social service providers in the state, offering a comprehensive range of human services. Catholic Charities includes diverse programs designed to give help, hope, and transform the lives of some of the most vulnerable men, women, and children in the southern Nevada community, regardless of race, religion, or creed. Social programs they support include a wide range of family, food and nutrition, immigration and refugee support, and home and housing services. For more information, visit www.catholiccharities.com.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual companywide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Habitat for Humanity, and Meals-on-Wheels.

“Our team members had the privilege to again support Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada and those in our community whom they serve,” said Associa Nevada South community association manager and event organizer Frederick Simons. “It is a humbling experience to help those in need and I am proud that they did so with smiles on their faces and hope in their voices.”

