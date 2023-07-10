Associa Nevada North volunteers at Three Square food bank. (L to R): Karla Rodriguez, Crystal Kaufman, Alexandra Myers, Michelle Gomez, Katie Austin, Brittany Hamilton, Rachelle Jackson, LaToya Walker.

LAS VEGAS, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Nevada South (ANS), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Las Vegas Valley and Henderson areas and surrounding cities, recently volunteered with the Three Square food bank in Las Vegas to help local residents in need. ANS team members spent part of their day restacking pallets of boxed apples, while others cleaned food bins so they could be reused. In total, the team cleaned enough bins to hold 16,000 meals for children who are food insecure and hungry in their community.

Three Square food bank has served the residents of Clark, Esmeralda, Lincoln, and Nye counties since 2007. Its mission is to provide wholesome food to hungry people while pursuing a hunger-free community. It works with a network of community partners – nonprofit and faith-based organizations, schools and after-school programs, and feeding sites – to reach struggling individuals and families at risk of hunger. In 2021and 2022, Three Square distributed more than 42 million meals, the equivalent of more than 51 million pounds of food and grocery product, through these community partners. To learn more about how you can help, visit https://www.threesquare.org/how-to-help.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, a quarterly company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“It was an honor to stack boxes of apples and clean food bins that helped contribute to feeding 16,000 meals to children,” said Associa Nevada South Community Manager Frederick Simons. “It was humbling to be able to partner with an established organization so that our energy, smiles, laughter, and hard work could help make a positive impact on our community”.

