Associa Northern California President to Speak at Community Associations Institute Legal Forum

Pleasanton, CA, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Northern California president, Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, will be a featured keynote speaker at the opening session of the 2020 Community Associations Institute (CAI) Legal Forum: California, on September 15, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. PST. 

The legal forum is the first-ever statewide virtual event hosted by the Community Associations Institute’s eight California chapters. The multi-day event will feature an online trade show, opportunities to connect with California industry professionals and legal experts, plus breakout sessions designed to help participants enhance their professional skills and acquire new tools to guide their communities. With 17 topics being presented by over 40 industry professionals, the event is organized to serve board members, new managers, seasoned professionals, and all community leaders in-between. Additionally, attending the CAI Legal Forum: California event qualifies participants for seven hours of continuing education towards re-certification for their CAI credentials.  

 Joining Ms. Zibell as keynote speakers for the opening general session are: 

  • Darren Bevan, Esq. 
  • Roger Grant, Esq. 
  • Mike Hughes, Esq. 

“We are proud to have Kelly represent Associa as a keynote speaker at the CAI Legal Forum,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “She is a skilled speaker with expertise in all aspects of community management, and her vast understanding of the industry makes her an excellent choice to share her knowledge, best practices and helpful information alongside other industry leaders at the legal forum .”

 Click here to register by September 4, 2020. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

