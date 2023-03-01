PLEASANTON, Calif., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Northern California (ANC), a leading provider of community management services throughout San Francisco / East Bay, Monterey Bay, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Silicon Valley, and Northern California regions, is moving it’s Newark and Pleasanton offices to a new location as of February 27. The new office – located at 7901 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 207 in Pleasanton, CA 94588 – is currently open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed from 12:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily.

The new space will let ANC more efficiently provide its complete suite of professional maintenance, real estate, developer, financial solutions, technology and lifestyle services to a growing stable of homeowners association, managed community partners and related vendor partners. An open house for current and prospective clients and vendor partners is scheduled for Thursday, March 30. For more information regarding ANC or its upcoming open house, contact Cynthia Heskett at 925.474.7767; or email Cynthia.heskett@associa.us.

“Associa has served the Bay Area and Northern California since 1997 and this new workspace represents the continued expansion of our footprint,” said Scott Hubbard, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Northern California branch president. “If you’re on the board of a managed community or homeowners association in need of professional assistance give us a call or visit our open house to learn more about how we can help meet your homeowners’ needs and expectations.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

