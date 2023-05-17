Team members from Associa Northern California help kids at local Boys & Girls Club (L to R) Chester Videna, Jeannine Muser, Aspacia Cowan, Danielle Derego (front), Angie Vinyard, and Patrick Ryan from Associa Northern California recently volunteered to help the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County.

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Team members from Associa Northern California (ANC), a leading provider of community management services throughout San Francisco/East Bay, Monterey Bay, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Silicon Valley, and Northern California regions, recently volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club of Placer County. They helped hang bulletin boards to showcase the kids’ creative art work, restocked and organized the art room, moved furniture and put together a foosball table. The volunteers also organized an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the kids, which included popcorn cups, cupcakes, gold chocolate coins, and fun decorations.

Since opening its doors in 1994, the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County has offered critical services to young people in the community through a wide range of programs, including education, character development, career exploration, sports and recreation, the arts and community service. The diverse range of positive programs and activities play a key role in helping them become productive, self-sufficient individuals. To learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County, or to volunteer or donate, please visit https://bgcplacercounty.org/support-us/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“I would have not missed this for the world!” said Associa Northern California Branch Director Jeannine Muser. “Our Great Give Back activity this year was an experience I will never forget.”

“[The] experience brings joy to my soul,” said Associa Northern California Administrative Assistant Chester Videna. “There’s a different type of connection when the team goes out to volunteer…knowing we can bring smiles to the faces of kids and adults!”

