Associa Northern California Wins Big at Community Associations Institute Award Galas

PLEASANTON, CA, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Northern California brought home several prestigious industry awards from the Community Associations Institute Bay Area and Central California and California North Chapters’ 2019 Award Galas.

These special celebrations recognized the outstanding achievements of chapter members over the past year, including recognition of all members receiving a professional designation or certification during 2019.

The Associa Northern California team took home several awards, including Management Company of the Year from both chapters. They also received Association of the Year for their managed community Morgan Creek. Associa Northern California vice president, Scott Hubbard, won the Volunteer of the Year award.

“Associa Northern California is an extremely dedicated branch,” stated Kelly Zibell, PCAM®, Associa Northern California president. “The team’s commitment to our communities and residents shows through the hard work and desire to go above and beyond the scope of their duties. We are very proud of all of the nominees and winners of these prestigious industry awards. We will continue to strive for excellence throughout the new year.”

