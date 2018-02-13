Associa Northern California’s Kelly Zibell to Speak at California Association of Community’s Bay Area and Central California Chapter Educational Forum

PLEASANTON, CA, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Northern California’s Kelly Zibell, senior vice president- operations, will be one of the guest speakers at the California Association of Community’s Bay Area and Central California Chapter educational forum on Friday, February 23rd at the JW Marriott in San Francisco, CA.

The luncheon, titled “Lions & Tigers & Bears, Oh My!: Dealing with Companion Animals & Pets in Your Community”, will focus on the guidelines and legislation regarding service animals, emotional support animals, companion animals, and pets. Topics include:

• The differences between service animals, emotional support and companion animals, and pets

• What associations can and can’t ask about animals

• Applicability of rules and restrictions

• Enforcement options and challenges

“Service and emotional support animals have become a huge topic of discussion for HOAs and their board members,” stated Sharon Topping, Associa Northern California president. “This very insightful educational seminar will hit on all the dos and don’ts as well as the responsibilities that every board member and resident should understand. I am excited to hear Kelly’s take on the topic and so should everyone who is a part of an HOA.”

