Associa Promotes Alex Turner to Regional Sales Director

Dallas, TX, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, announces the promotion of Alex Turner to regional sales director.

Ms. Turner joined the Associa family in 2019 as a business development manager for the Associa Gulf Coast branch, bringing with her 25 years of combined experience in association and property management and real estate. At Associa Gulf Coast, she played a pivotal role in client retention, customer service, creating effective business growth strategies, and building relationships with clients, developers, vendors, and Associa team members. Prior to serving at Associa, Ms. Turner owned and operated a family-run association firm in Sarasota, FL, and served residents across Florida as a representative for other management companies since 2000.

Ms. Turner is licensed by the State of Florida as a real estate agent and community association manager. In 2020, she was named among the Women of the Year in Association Management by the Florida Community Association Journal.

“Alex has always demonstrated an amazing talent for positively impacting management operations with her strong communication skills, ability to cultivate sustainable client relationships, and strong work ethic,” stated Leslie Baldwin, Associa vice president of sales. “We are excited to watch her grow in this new role as we continue to provide communities and board members with the services and expert guidance needed to succeed.”

CONTACT: Andrew Fortin Associa 2147163818 [email protected]