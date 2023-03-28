Eric Anderson promoted to Regional Vice President Associa

DALLAS, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, North America’s largest community management firm, is pleased to announce that Eric Anderson has been promoted to regional vice president. In his new role, Anderson will oversee the operations of all Associa branches throughout the northeastern United States. In addition, he will work closely with assigned market leaders to help them achieve Associa’s core objectives and performance commitments across a broad range of areas, including business planning and innovation.

Anderson most recently served as president of Associa’s Evergreen Management Group (EMG), which oversees more than 250 condominium and homeowners associations throughout New England. In that capacity, he managed more than 100 employees and a revenue plan exceeding $10 million. He was responsible for the company’s overall direction and coordination while evaluating business units via management plans, scorecard reviews, individual planning, and performance reviews.

Anderson joined EMG in 2020 following a 23-year career with a national chain of 375 retail stores, where he last served as vice president of retail operations, real estate, and construction. During his retail career, Anderson received the company’s CFO Award for Fiscal Excellence seven times, the Core Value Award four times and was voted Home Office Executive of the Year in 2017.

“Eric brings a vast of amount of senior leadership experience to the table and has proven himself to be a tremendous asset to our team members and community partners,” said Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa senior vice president of operations. “We look forward to utilizing his expertise in an even greater capacity as our newest regional vice president.”

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

