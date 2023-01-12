Erica Slater, CMCA®, Regional Sales Director Associa

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that Erica Slater, CMCA®, has accepted the role of regional sales director for its Central and Canadian regions. She will identify and develop new and existing referral sources, generate prospects in targeted markets, and work to enhance client retention while maximizing new sales. Slater most recently served as business development manager with Associa Houston Community Management Services (HCMS).

Slater has more than 12 years’ experience in the community management space. She joined Associa in 2011 and has since served as portfolio community manager and general manager where she oversaw day-to-day operations, budgeting, and new sales for as many as 13 communities. In 2017 and 2018, she received the Community Associations Institute’s Community of the Year Award. In 2021, Slater was a member of the Associa Sales Team of the Year, and in 2022, she single-handedly generated more than $450,000 in annual management fees for HCMS.

Slater holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Business Administration from Southwest Texas State University. She is a member of the Community Associations Institute of Houston and remains active in multiple Chamber of Commerce associations.

“Erica has seen tremendous success in every phase of her career with Associa,” said Leslie Baldwin, Associa vice president of sales. “We are grateful that our team members and clients will continue to benefit from the expertise and commitment she exhibits on a daily basis.”

