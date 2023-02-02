DUBLIN, OH, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Real Property Management (RPM), a leading provider of community management services throughout Columbus, Dublin, and Cincinnati, has earned the top spot on the Columbus Business First 2022 list of Largest Central Ohio Residential Property Management Companies. The magazine ranked RPM above 26 local companies by virtue of managing more than 180 communities, including apartments, condominiums, and single-family homes.

Per the report, in 2022, Central Ohio’s largest residential property managers reported 136,810 units under management. Columbus Business First ranks the largest managers of residential properties throughout central Ohio – including Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union counties – by total number of units managed.

“Central Ohio has more than two million residents and we are proud to be recognized as the management agent of choice for the communities many of them call home,” said Associa Real Property Management president Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “Our team consistently delivers expert management and customized services to our community partners and we will work to continue bringing maximum value to association boards throughout the region.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com