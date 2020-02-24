Associa Real Property Management’s Brandi Smith Appointed to President Elect of Community Associations Institute Central Ohio Chapter Board of Directors

Breaking News
Dublin, OH, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Real Property Management vice president of business development, Brandi Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, was recently appointed to serve as president-elect of Community Associations Institute Central Ohio Chapter board of directors.

Ms. Smith has more than 15 years of property management, land development, and real estate experience. She has served in many capacities including senior property manager, vice president of operations, and vice president of business development.

“The continued success of the CAI is the direct result of strong leadership and commitment from industry volunteers,” stated Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management president. “Brandi is an enthusiastic leader and an unwavering advocate for community associations and the many industry employees. As the new president-elect, she will be a strong voice for the industry, board, and chapter.”

Ms. Smith has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation. She graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a Bachelor of Science in Risk Management and Insurance. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

