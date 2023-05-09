Company receives prestigious award for 4th consecutive year

DALLAS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2023 U.S. Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. As a four-time recipient of this designation, Associa also received Gold Standard recognition from Deloitte.

The 2023 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic culture, as well as strong financials. Designees propelled their businesses forward and remained true to their purpose and values by investing in their people, creating advantage through digital transformation, taking measurable action on sustainability, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“I’m incredibly proud to have earned Deloitte’s Best Managed Company award for the fourth consecutive year and to be recognized as a Gold Standard winner,” said Associa Chairman and CEO John Carona. “Knowing the effort our leadership team puts into creating our strategy – and executing against it while ensuring a supportive environment for all employees – this level of recognition is a true testament to Associa’s success. I’m grateful for the hard work and dedication that all of our employees put into ensuring our continued growth.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

