DALLAS, Texas, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed company. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a US Best Managed Company,” said John Carona, president, and CEO of Associa. “After five years, this achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Our commitment to excellence in strategy, execution, culture, and governance has driven our success, and we are proud to join this distinguished group of organizations from around the world.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, governance, and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

