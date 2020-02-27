Associa Recognized as One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® by National Association for Business Resources

Breaking News
Associa Wins for Fourth Consecutive Year

Dallas, TX, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of Dallas/Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2020. This is the fourth consecutive year that Associa has earned this designation.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. The honorees were rated by their DFW-area employees in categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. Associa, along with the other nominees, were recently honored by NABR at a symposium and awards gala at the Westin Galleria Dallas in Dallas, TX.

“Associa continues to focus on elevating our employee engagement and experience,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Our leadership team remains committed to employee advancement and growth, training and education, providing top-notch resources, and improving each employee’s work life. We are honored to be recognized again by NABR and look forward to our continued success in this area.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

