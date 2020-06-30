Associa Recognized as One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation by National Association for Business Resources

Dallas, TX, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, was recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the nation.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® designation honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment. This year’s national winning companies were assessed based on categories, including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. Associa was named as a national winner from across the country, chosen from 5,000 nominations.

“It is an incredible honor to be nationally recognized by NABR as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “At Associa, we know that our team members are our greatest asset. As such, we continue our unwavering commitment in cultivating the best possible work environment for our dedicated employees, where respect, effective communication, diversity and inclusion, and opportunities for continued education and growth are all extremely valued.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more visit www.associaonline.com.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit www.thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

