Associa Senior Vice President Participates in Community Associations Institute’s Virtual Town Hall

Dallas, TX, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa’s senior vice president of external affairs, Andrew Fortin, recently participated in the virtual town hall, “Re-opening After COVID-19,” hosted by Community Associations Institute (CAI).

Designed to help prepare and guide community association boards as states begin to reopen after the recent pandemic-driven lockdown, the free CAI virtual town hall was provided and recorded for on-demand viewing for those unable to attend the live event. The program contained five 20-minute presentations, followed by a question and answer session with the panel of expert presenters. Mr. Fortin’s presentation instructed viewers in creating a pandemic and disaster response plan. Other topics of the presentation included contract consideration, benefits of professional construction oversight during this time, learning to navigate the “new normal,” understanding industry cleaning options, managing owner expectations, understanding legal issues for reopening community associations, and much more.

Expert panelists included:

Mark McCann, The Falcon Group| Engineers, Architects, & Reserve Specialists

Coming out of Construction Hibernation

Steve Lanciano, RestoreCore

Re-Occupancy: Planning for the New Normal

Edward Frank, CMAC, AMS, PCAM, president and CEO, Arthur Edwards Inc.

Managing Owner Expectations Before, During and After COVID19

Andrew Fortin, Esq., Associa

Creating a Pandemic/Disaster Response Plan

Ron Perl, Esq., CCAL, Hill Wallack

Legal Issues for Re-Opening Your Community Association

“By leveraging our industry expertise and presenting fact-based resources, Associa has assisted board members in making informed decisions that have shaped the management of their communities during the pandemic,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “We will continue to provide practical guidance to support community associations as their states begin to open up in the coming weeks.”

