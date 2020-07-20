Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Senior Vice President Participates in Community Associations Institute’s Virtual Town Hall

Associa Senior Vice President Participates in Community Associations Institute’s Virtual Town Hall

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Dallas, TX, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa’s senior vice president of external affairs, Andrew Fortin, recently participated in the virtual town hall, “Re-opening After COVID-19,” hosted by Community Associations Institute (CAI). 

Designed to help prepare and guide community association boards as states begin to reopen after the recent pandemic-driven lockdown, the free CAI virtual town hall was provided and recorded for on-demand viewing for those unable to attend the live event. The program contained five 20-minute presentations, followed by a question and answer session with the panel of expert presenters. Mr. Fortin’s presentation instructed viewers in creating a pandemic and disaster response plan. Other topics of the presentation included contract consideration, benefits of professional construction oversight during this time, learning to navigate the “new normal,” understanding industry cleaning options, managing owner expectations, understanding legal issues for reopening community associations, and much more. 

Expert panelists included:

Mark McCann, The Falcon Group| Engineers, Architects, & Reserve Specialists

Coming out of Construction Hibernation

Steve Lanciano, RestoreCore

Re-Occupancy: Planning for the New Normal

Edward Frank, CMAC, AMS, PCAM, president and CEO, Arthur Edwards Inc. 

Managing Owner Expectations Before, During and After COVID19

Andrew Fortin, Esq., Associa

Creating a Pandemic/Disaster Response Plan

Ron Perl, Esq., CCAL, Hill Wallack

Legal Issues for Re-Opening Your Community Association

“By leveraging our industry expertise and presenting fact-based resources, Associa has assisted board members in making informed decisions that have shaped the management of their communities during the pandemic,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “We will continue to provide practical guidance to support community associations as their states begin to open up in the coming weeks.”

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE WEBINAR

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

 

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.