RENO, Nev., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Sierra North (ASN), a leading provider of community management services throughout Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce the promotion of Paula Ritter, CMCA®, to vice president of operations. In her new role, she will oversee leadership for branch office operations, including development and implementation of strategic vision and planning. She will also assist with budgeting, fiscal management, and financial health.

Ritter joined ASN in 2004 as an administrative assistant and administrator for several communities managed by the company. She then joined the accounts payable team and worked to process late fees, ownership changes, and development billing. She later moved to the company’s general ledger department, where she produced financials for more than 20 associations. Ritter became a portfolio community manager in 2014, actively managing seven communities. She most recently served as financial services manager. Prior to joining ASN, Ritter was a registered stockbroker and branch supervisor over 42 brokers in the financial and securities sector.

“Paula Ritter personifies Associa’s commitment to providing its team members with the education, skills, and opportunity for long-term career growth,” said Associa Sierra North branch president Ed Maciel. “Her dedication and experience will truly benefit her coworkers and the community partners we serve.”

