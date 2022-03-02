Associa Sierra North’s Tiffany D’Aquila Earns CMCA® Designation

Reno, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Sierra North is pleased to announce that team member Tiffany D’Aquila has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

The Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) is the only international certification program designed exclusively for managers of homeowner and condominium associations and cooperatives. It recognizes individuals who have demonstrated the fundamental knowledge required to effectively manage community associations. Established by the Community Associations Institute (CAI) in 1995, CAMICB is the professional accreditation body for more than ​20,000 community association managers worldwide.

A licensed community manager, Ms. D’Aquila joined Associa Sierra North in 2019. She is a member of CAI and was nominated for the CAI Nevada chapter’s Northern Nevada Onsite Manager of the Year award for 2021.

“Associa’s commitment to continued education and the opportunities for professional growth that we offer to our team members set us apart as a leader in community management and an employer of choice,” stated Debora Costa, Associa Sierra North president. “We are truly proud of our team members who take advantage of educational offerings to further their skills and become industry experts. The CMCA® designation is an important step forward in a community management professional’s career, and we are proud to celebrate that accomplishment with Tiffany.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

