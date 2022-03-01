Breaking News
Associa Supports Kids Offers Sponsorships For Youth Sports and Activities

Dallas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest provider, is once again offering sponsorships to support youth sports and activity teams through its Associa Supports Kids community outreach initiative. 

A benefit for Associa community residents, Associa Supports Kids is designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience and support the health, wellbeing, and growth of children. Associa Supports Kids offers team sponsorships that can be used to cover uniforms, equipment, registration fees, tournament costs, and other team needs.  To date, Associa has supported children participating in band, baseball, cheerleading, football, Girl Scouts, golf, soccer, swim, and a broad range of other sports and activities.

“Associa Supports Kids knows that children who participate in athletic or academic activities gain valuable social and teamwork skills that are critical for future success,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president, external affairs. “Our sponsorship of these activities is part of Associa’s ongoing commitment to supporting active kids and encouraging physical fitness, community engagement, confidence-building, and sportsmanship. We actively encourage residents in our managed communities across North America to take advantage of this program.”

To apply for an Associa Supports Kids scholarship or learn more about the program, email associasupportskids@associaonline.com. 

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

