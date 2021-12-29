Associa Teams Focus on Holiday Giving

Dallas, TX, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, and its team members and valued clients have focused on giving back this holiday season through volunteer efforts across its North America branch offices.

Associa’s home office employees partnered with Community Partners of Dallas to grant wishes for Dallas County’s abused and neglected children. Founded in 1989, Community Partners of Dallas is a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of more than 15,000 abused youths every year. In December, Associa team members donated toys for 138 Dallas-area children in need, and employees volunteered to unpack toys and build bikes at the Community Partners facility.

In Virginia and Maryland, Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) and Select Community Services (SCS) team members sponsored 61 children through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. This is the ninth year the branches have participated in the program. Each child sponsored by the team received a new set of clothes, a winter jacket, shoes, and a toy. One Loudon, a premier CMC client located in Ashburn, VA, also participated in its own Angel Tree program. The community’s residents sponsored 80 children.

“Associa CMC and SCS have participated in the Angel Tree program for nearly a decade, and every year, the compassion of our team members continues to grow,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “Our branches are committed to serving communities year-round, but this special giving opportunity is something we look forward to every year. We are proud that our teams and our clients make a difference in this way, and we look forward to continuing the tradition for years to come.”

Additionally, team members at Associa Community Management Corporation of New Jersey (CMC NJ) extended their generosity by participating in the Fairfield Police Department’s annual Toys for Tots program, providing gifts for local children in need.

“Associa is proud to have outstanding team members and valued clients who are dedicated to generously helping those less fortunate during the holiday season,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “These are just a few examples of the many opportunities our team sought out to make a difference in communities across North America this December. It is a privilege to work at an organization that promotes this type of community service and giving year-round, but especially during the holiday season.”

