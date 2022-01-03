Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Tennessee Names Leisa Recabo Business Development Manager

Associa Tennessee Names Leisa Recabo Business Development Manager

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Brentwood, TN, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Tennessee recently named Leisa Recabo as the branch’s newest business development manager. 

Ms. Recabo has more than 25 years of experience building successful client relationships.  She is an accomplished hospitality industry leader, having worked with many top brands, including Marriott, and is skilled in group sales, catering, event management, and design. As business development manager, Ms. Recabo’s responsibilities will include building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Leisa has a history of professional success rooted in her passion for customer service and outstanding leadership abilities,” said Alex Turner, Associa regional sales director. “Her talent for developing strong, lasting client relationships will help propel the branch to the next level of client growth and retention.”

About Associa 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

-30-

CONTACT: Andrew Fortin
Associa 
2147163818
afortin@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.