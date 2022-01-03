Associa Tennessee Names Leisa Recabo Business Development Manager

Brentwood, TN, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Tennessee recently named Leisa Recabo as the branch’s newest business development manager.

Ms. Recabo has more than 25 years of experience building successful client relationships. She is an accomplished hospitality industry leader, having worked with many top brands, including Marriott, and is skilled in group sales, catering, event management, and design. As business development manager, Ms. Recabo’s responsibilities will include building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Leisa has a history of professional success rooted in her passion for customer service and outstanding leadership abilities,” said Alex Turner, Associa regional sales director. “Her talent for developing strong, lasting client relationships will help propel the branch to the next level of client growth and retention.”

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

