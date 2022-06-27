Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa To Host 12th Annual SoCal Golf Tournament On Friday, August 5th

Associa To Host 12th Annual SoCal Golf Tournament On Friday, August 5th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Proceeds will benefit charitable work of Associa Cares

Temecula, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Equity Management & Realty Services, Associa N.N. Jaeschke, The Prescott Companies and Professional Community Management – all leading providers of community management services throughout the Southern California region – have teamed up to organize and host their 12th Annual Southern California Golf Tournament at Temecula Creek Inn Golf Resort on Friday, August 5th. Tournament registration opens at 7:00 a.m. followed by an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the companies’ affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which is dedicated to helping families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

BrightView, the nation’s leading commercial landscape company and a trusted national partner of Associa, is this year’s presenting sponsor. A limited number of additional corporate sponsorship slots remain. These include lunch, beverage cart, tee box, putting contest, and driving range sponsorship packages, among others. Don’t miss this opportunity to network with and have your logo seen by property managers at four of southern California’s premier community management firms, all while benefiting a worthy cause. For more information, or to register as an event sponsor, please click here.

“I cannot stress how humbled and honored I am to once again serve as the chairman for this very worthwhile event,” said Lisa Lock, CMCA®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Service president. “It is truly heart-warming and inspiring to see so many companies and individuals come together for an event that benefits those in need.”

For more information about Associa Cares or the SoCal Golf Tournament, please email SoCalGolf@AssociaOnline.com.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a US-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, please visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Danika Knoop
Associa Cares
214-272-4095
dknoop@associaonline.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.