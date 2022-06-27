Associa To Host 12th Annual SoCal Golf Tournament On Friday, August 5th

Proceeds will benefit charitable work of Associa Cares

Temecula, CA, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Equity Management & Realty Services, Associa N.N. Jaeschke, The Prescott Companies and Professional Community Management – all leading providers of community management services throughout the Southern California region – have teamed up to organize and host their 12th Annual Southern California Golf Tournament at Temecula Creek Inn Golf Resort on Friday, August 5th. Tournament registration opens at 7:00 a.m. followed by an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the companies’ affiliate charity, Associa Cares, which is dedicated to helping families and communities in need as a result of natural and man-made disasters.

BrightView, the nation’s leading commercial landscape company and a trusted national partner of Associa, is this year’s presenting sponsor. A limited number of additional corporate sponsorship slots remain. These include lunch, beverage cart, tee box, putting contest, and driving range sponsorship packages, among others. Don’t miss this opportunity to network with and have your logo seen by property managers at four of southern California’s premier community management firms, all while benefiting a worthy cause. For more information, or to register as an event sponsor, please click here.

“I cannot stress how humbled and honored I am to once again serve as the chairman for this very worthwhile event,” said Lisa Lock, CMCA®, PCAM®, Associa Equity Management & Realty Service president. “It is truly heart-warming and inspiring to see so many companies and individuals come together for an event that benefits those in need.”

For more information about Associa Cares or the SoCal Golf Tournament, please email SoCalGolf@AssociaOnline.com.

About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a US-based nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide aid to the families affected by these types of tragedies. Associa Cares has provided over $4.3 million in assistance to more than 3,300 families since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, please visit: http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at www.associacares.org.

Stay Connected

Like Associa Cares on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associacares/

Like Associa on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Danika Knoop Associa Cares 214-272-4095 dknoop@associaonline.com