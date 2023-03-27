TUCSON, Ariz., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Arizona believes that an educated homeowners’ association (HOA) board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual webinar to help new and experienced community board members better understand the complex requirement of capital projects planning and execution. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex range of demands facing their community.

Topics covered by this webinar include how to define, plan, and coordinate a capital budget, the importance of reserve studies, developing and managing requests for proposal (RFPs), project oversight, how to plan for change orders and project contingency funds, and requirements for various types of contracts. An open forum question-and-answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

Capital Project Planning

Who:

Matthew Hingstrum, Community Association Manager

Associa Arizona

When:

Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

