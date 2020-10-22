Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa Vice President Co-Hosts Real Estate Radio Show

Associa Vice President Co-Hosts Real Estate Radio Show

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

Dallas, TX, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa’s vice president of government affairs, John Krueger, recently participated in an installment of the Santa Fe, New Mexico radio show All Things Real Estate

All Things Real Estate is a live, hour-long, listener-interactive real estate radio show that offers the best and most timely real estate news, commentary, and information to buyers, sellers, and homeowners. In this installment, John Krueger and Tom Simon of WestGate Properties cohosted, discussing how communities outside of New Mexico are adapting to COVID-19, specifically highlighting annual owner and board meeting protocols as well as managing health risks related to accessing community amenities. Together, they covered lessons learned from actions considered or formerly enacted by governmental bodies in Arizona, California, Texas, New York, Florida, Nevada, and Canada, and deliberated potential statutory changes in New Mexico that could make adapting easier. 

In his role, Mr. Krueger manages Associa’s government affairs efforts across all of the United States and Canada. Mr. Simon is the managing member of WestGate Properties, LLC, a management company specializing in multi-tenant commercial properties and homeowners’ associations. Mr. Simon is also a registered Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) and a Santa Fe area real estate agent. Lynn Krupnik, attorney with Krupnik & Speas, PLLC, also joined Mr. Krueger and Mr. Simon to examine adaptations Arizona is making with regard to associations operating safely and effectively during the COVID-19 crisis. 

“Associa is committed to being an expert industry leader, but especially during such a critical time as now, when communities are facing the unprecedented impact of COVID-19,” stated John Krueger, Associa vice president of government affairs. “We remain dedicated to leveraging our industry knowledge and presenting fact-based resources through opportunities, like this radio show, to share information with those impacted. Our goal is to provide support and guidance to community associations as they learn to navigate the effects of COVID-19 on their operations.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa 

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.