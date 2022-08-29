Breaking News
Associa Voted Great Place To Work® By Employees For 6th Consecutive Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Associa Canada Recognized for 3rd Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that it has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United States and Canada following a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute®. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

“We are proud and elated that our employees have voted Associa as a Great Place to Work® in the United States and Canada for the sixth and third time respectively,” said Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “These designations are particularly valuable as they are based on direct feedback from team members. Knowing that our employees feel valued, supported, and respected means we are staying true to the values upon which we have built our company.”

“A great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues,” said Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place to Work®. “Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What’s more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification  programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the United States and Canada’s Best Workplaces in a series of  lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune  magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

