Associa Voted Great Place To Work® By Employees For 6th Consecutive Year

Associa Canada Recognized for 3rd Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, is pleased to announce that it has once again been certified as a Great Place to Work® in the United States and Canada following a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute®. This certification is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

“We are proud and elated that our employees have voted Associa as a Great Place to Work® in the United States and Canada for the sixth and third time respectively,” said Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “These designations are particularly valuable as they are based on direct feedback from team members. Knowing that our employees feel valued, supported, and respected means we are staying true to the values upon which we have built our company.”

“A great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues,” said Nancy Fonseca, senior vice president of Great Place to Work®. “Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What’s more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency.”

