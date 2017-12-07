Associa Wins Prestigious Award at Association for Talent Development 2017 AXIS Gala

Dallas, TX, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, brings home the Learning Technology Award from the Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2017 AXIS Gala. The Learning Technology Award is presented to companies that are at the top of their field in applying new technology or using technology in an innovative way to address specific learning needs.

The AXIS Gala is an annual event celebrating community leaders who pave the way in talent development. AXIS recognizes the excellent work being done in organizations across the Dallas–Fort Worth area and the professionals who are committed to developing an organization’s most important resource – its people.

In 2012, Associa launched a transformation initiative to develop and implement a standardized operational model across the organization. Associa’s Talent Development team was tasked with building a culture of learning that would support this transformation. Associa designed a comprehensive approach that included multiple learning methodologies such as micro-learning modules which replaced traditional instructor-led courses and utilized Degreed, Associa’s online learning platform, for employees to access both internal and external learning tools.

“This work has played an important role in helping achieve some critical milestones and recognitions, including a significant increase in financial performance and client retention in 2016 as well as earning a Great Place to Work designation for 2017,” stated Chelle O’Keefe, Associa executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “It is an honor to receive this award and we are excited to see the continued development and accomplishments of our employees.”

ATD Dallas is the local chapter of the international Association for Talent Development (ATD) professional association. ATD is the world’s leading organization focused on the promotion and advancement of workplace learning and performance.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63eadec0-c355-49b0-9d6e-b8df73a1b56c

CONTACT: Ashley S Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]