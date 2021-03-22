Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Associa’s Brandi Smith Elected as Community Associations Institute’s Central Ohio Chapter Board President

Associa’s Brandi Smith Elected as Community Associations Institute’s Central Ohio Chapter Board President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Dallas, TX, March 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa’s Brandi Smith, CMCA®, AMS®, regional sales director, was recently elected to serve as the 2021 board president for the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Central Ohio chapter. 

The Central Ohio chapter of the CAI aims to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship by advocating on behalf of community associations, providing professional development courses for community managers and other industry professionals, offering professional designations and continuing education opportunities, and presenting educational programs for association board members and other homeowner volunteers. 

Ms. Smith has more than 18 combined years of experience working in association management, land development, and real estate. During her time in the industry, she has served in many capacities, including senior property manager, vice president of operations, and vice president of business development. She held the latter two positions since joining Associa in 2017. Currently, Ms. Smith serves as Associa’s regional sales director, where she focuses on increasing client growth, company development, and regional sales activities to achieve maximum productivity.

“A talented leader with extensive experience in community management, Brandi has consistently contributed to the industry with unmatched initiative and dedication,” stated Leslie Baldwin, Associa vice president of sales. “Her enthusiasm for serving board members and homeowners alike, commitment to tackling community issues, and outstanding leadership skills will make her an asset to the Central Ohio chapter of CAI, as she serves as the new board president. We are excited to watch her in this new role.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.