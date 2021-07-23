Associa’s Canadian Branches Named 2021 Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services

Ontario, Canada, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, proudly announces its Canadian branches have been named to the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services.

Associa receives this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this recognition, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the professional services industry.

The Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services list is based on direct feedback from employees from hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®.

“It is an honor to be named to the 2021 list of Best Workplaces™ in Professional Services,” stated Todd Cooper, Associa president of Canada and International division. “Associa has always been committed to furthering a company culture that puts our valued team members at the forefront. We are proud to be recognized for our continued dedication to celebrating our employees, their talent, and Associa’s success.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

