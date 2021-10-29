Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy (ADHA) Partners with John I. Haas (HAAS®) to Exclusively Market and Distribute Its Proprietary Aroma Hops

Partnership Enables ADHA to Focus on Hop Breeding while Tapping into HAAS’ Leading Global Sales, Marketing and Distribution Capabilities

YAKIMA, Wash., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — John I. Haas, Inc. (HAAS), a leading supplier of the world’s hops and hop products, and the Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy (ADHA), a partnership of three family farms in Washington State – Roy Farms, Green Acre Farms and Wyckoff Farms – today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership.

Effective immediately, the partnership gives HAAS exclusive sales, marketing and distribution rights for current aroma hop varieties, Azacca® ADHA 483 c.v. and Adeena® ADHA 1940 c.v., as well as for future ADHA aroma varieties in development. HAAS’ global distribution reach will increase exposure of ADHA’s aroma hops to brewers of all sizes and geographic locations.

“On behalf of ADHA, I’d like to express our excitement about partnering with HAAS on this strategic initiative, one that will increase awareness and demand for our proprietary aroma varieties across the U.S. and around the world,” said Mike Roy, CEO, Roy Farms. “With its vast and proven global sales and marketing network, relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction and unwavering passion for hops, HAAS checked all the boxes for us. We couldn’t be happier that the responsibility for the marketing and distribution of our proprietary aroma hops will be in their capable hands.”

Alex Barth, CEO, John I. Haas, added: “Our business is built on relationships, and we know the family farms that comprise the ADHA very well. Because of this, we are also very familiar with the highly successful work they are doing breeding new proprietary aroma hop varieties with the potential to transform the global brewing industry. The opportunity to become ADHA’s exclusive sales and distribution arm for these amazing hops is one we enthusiastically embrace.”

“The benefits here to both companies are very clear,” continued Barth. “We gain exclusive distribution rights to highly coveted, proprietary aroma hops – and those in development – while ADHA gains the global market access and execution that only HAAS and its distribution partners provide.”

For more information, please contact Corrie Van Oostrum, Associate Marketing Manager, John I. Haas: corrie.vanoostrum@johnihaas.com.

About Association for the Development of Hop Agronomy (ADHA)

ADHA is a partnership of Roy Farms, Green Acre Farms and Wyckoff Farms, for the progressive development of new hop varieties in the U.S. ADHA believes hop quality comes not only from good genetics, but from thoughtful, intentional and sustainable growing practices. ADHA envisions licensing additional hop growers to produce ADHA varieties for distribution through Haas marketing relationships.

For more information, please visit http://adha.us/.

About John I. Haas (HAAS®)

John I. Haas provides world-class hops, bittering products, flavor and aroma products, and innovative brewing solutions to the world’s best brewers. We are a proud member of the BarthHaas Group, a global network of family-owned hops farms, processors and distributors. For more information, please visit https://www.johnihaas.com/.

Inquiries:

Corrie Van Oostrum

Associate Marketing Manager

Phone: +1 (509) 469-4052

Email: corrie.vanoostrum@johnihaas.com

https://www.johnihaas.com/