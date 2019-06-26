Breaking News
Association Insurance Management Seeks to Enhance Customer Service Experience with OneShield Software

OneShield’s policy, billing and claim administration “As-a-Service” suite will help AIM scale, improve their speed-to-market capabilities while enhancing customer service for its growing customer base of parent-teacher and other non-profit community organizations.

Marlborough, MA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneShield Software (www.OneShield.com), a market leader in core business solutions for insurers and financial services companies, is pleased to announce that Association Insurance Management (AIM) is implementing their cloud-based suite, OneShield Market Solutions (OMS) – enabling the integration of policy, billing, and claims information for analysis, improving underwriting results, while helping to enhance the client service experience.

With 30 years of success supporting the insurance needs of education and community related non-profits, AIM searched the market for technology that could help manage and support over 15 specialty areas of insurance coverage. AIM required an agile and flexible solution that offered innovative approaches to rapid deployments for speed-to-market advantage, such as OMS’ spreadsheet-based rating capabilities that eliminates the need for complex coding.

“We needed a solution that could easily handle rating, as well as providing a way to record coverages through our carrier partners’ excess and surplus markets, enabling us to offer our clients a total insurance package,” says Jamie Fagan, AIM’s President. “OMS’ ability to modify its core offering with client-defined workflows and rules allows AIM to control its own process,” she adds. “The expected system efficiencies will keep our prices low while providing opportunity to improve service to our customer organizations.”

With OneShield’s “As-a-Service” cloud-based application, AIM can:

  • Reduce internal IT infrastructure costs and support;
  • Improve efficiencies and customer satisfaction;
  • Automate policy and billing processing;
  • Extend a Quick-quote option on their portal for instant pricing proposals;
  • Manage Certificate of Insurance tracking and administration;
  • Eliminate many routine and manual tasks with a configurable rules engine.

 

“We are proud to add another SaaS client to the OneShield family and look forward to growing with AIM,” says OneShield President and CEO Glenn Anschutz. “The complexities of policy management for specialized insurers such as AIM are unique and varied. Developed to meet the needs of specialized financial services markets, OMS provides a customizable end-to-end solution that will scale as AIM’s business expands and evolves.”

About OneShield

OneShield Software delivers core business software solutions to the global insurance and broader financial services industry, deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our portfolio of standalone, subscription and cloud-based software products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and analytics solutions that leverage a tool-based open architecture and single data model platform to streamline your business. OneShield Software automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA and offices in India, Canada, and Australia, OneShield, Inc. has a total of 50 products in production across the P&C, life, and health insurance markets. For more information, visit OneShield.com.

 

About AIM
Association Insurance Management’s (AIM) passion is supporting organizations that selflessly do so much for our communities. From parent-teacher associations (PTAs) to booster clubs to community schools to educational foundations, AIM helps provide specialty insurance benefits and services to their members. AIM’s story began in 1989 after a PTA purchased playground equipment for its school and, soon after, a child was hurt on school grounds. That PTA was held liable for the injury. Like many of the organizations we support, it was a not-for-profit and had little money to support a lawsuit. AIM recognized a huge need and set out to protect the efforts of all community-focused organizations.

Today, we are grateful to have the opportunity to apply our knowledge of insurance to a community need. AIM is the largest writer of insurance for PTAs in the United States, and we continue to seek opportunities to further support all types of organizations that do so much for our communities. For more information, visit www.aim-companies.com.

