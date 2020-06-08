Association Services of Florida Names Jonathan Jagolta as New Branch President

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Miramar, FL, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Association Services of Florida, an Associa® company, announces Jonathan “Jay” Jagolta as its new branch president. 

Mr. Jagolta has more than 35 years of business, accounting, financial management, and administrative leadership experience, during which he led several organizations to high rates of growth, profitability, and client retention. He brought these skills with him when he joined Associa in 2017 as vice president of accounting and finance at Community Management Concepts of Jacksonville.  In this role, he was responsible for all accounting and financial operations, hiring and managing the accounting and administration department staff, and acting as the principal liaison with external audit firms for annual audits of client financials. In his new role as president of Association Services of Florida, Mr. Jagolta will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, financial services, business development, client growth and retention, employee education and training, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents. 

“His excellent mentorship of staff and strong management skills have made Jay a valued leader at Associa,” stated John Tague, regional vice president, eastern region. “We are excited to welcome him to the Association Services of Florida team, and look forward to his unique leadership style and expertise shaping our customer service initiatives, client growth, and property management services.”

Mr. Jagolta is a graduate of Assumption College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. 

