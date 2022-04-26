Assure Holdings Further Strengthens Clinical Team with Hiring of James Watt as National Technologist Director

Breaking News
DENVER, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, announced the appointment of James Watt to the position of national technologist director. Mr. Watt reports to Assure’s vice president of clinical operations, Stephanie Krouse.

In his new role, Mr. Watt leads day-to-day operations for Assure’s clinical technologist team, ensuring quality of service and overseeing the Company’s training and development program. In addition, Mr. Watt will play an important role in the establishment of new competencies that will drive Assure’s expansion into adjacent markets such as electroencephalogram (“EEG”) as well as the creation of a Deep Brain Stimulation (“DBS”) program.

“James is exceptionally experienced in the IONM industry, widely regarded as a leader in our industry’s most important societies and organizations, and he maintains extensive relationships with surgeons and hospitals,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “In addition, James is an operationally oriented leader with a track record of success improving his team’s clinical efficiencies, providing high quality education and training, and most importantly, facilitating exceptional patient care.”

On his appointment, Mr. Watt commented, “I am fully aligned with Assure’s commitment to providing exceptional clinical care and improved patient outcomes and excited to support the Company’s expansion into EEG, DBS and other remote neurology markets.” 

Mr. Watt has 25 years of experience in the IONM industry, most recently serving as chief innovation officer and chief operating officer at Advanced Monitoring Services. Prior to that, he was the vice president of neuromonitoring services at Comprehensive Care Services and clinical product designer at Biotronic NeuroNetwork (now part of NuVasive). In addition, Mr. Watt is president-elect of the Southern Neurodiagnostic Society (SSET) and a past board member at the American Society of Neurophysiological Monitoring (ASNM). He has also been a featured speaker at regional and national neurodiagnostic societies including The Neurodiagnostic Society (ASET) and the Central Society of Electroneurodiagnostic Technologists (CSET) and a teacher of neurodiagnostics in Africa and elsewhere lacking skilled professionals in the field. Mr. Watt earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Spring Arbor University and has earned a certification for neurophysiological intraoperative monitoring (CNIM), is a registered evoked potential technologist (R. EP T.) and is a Fellow of American Society of Neuromonitoring (F.ASNM), recognized and voted on by the society for being a true leader and educator.

About Assure Holdings
Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to comments with respect to: expectations with respect to the Company’s growth and development and the quality and results of future services. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and business, its remote neurology business, and economic activity in general; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2022, and available on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Contact
Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations
Assure Holdings Corp.
(720) 617-2526
Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com

