Assure to Participate in the Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH; OTCQB: ARHHD*), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced that management will participate in the Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG5) Conference on Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.

The Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference showcases over 100 publicly traded companies with management team meeting institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big5conference, contact your Lake Street representative, email [email protected] or call 612-326-1305.

* On September 8, 2021, Assure’s common stock began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) on a reverse split adjusted basis for the purpose of qualifying to uplist on the NASDAQ Capital Market. Assure’s TSXV trading symbol, IOM, remains unchanged; however, the Company’s OTCQB trading symbol will be designated with a “D” for the Reverse Split (ARHHD) for 20 trading days.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

