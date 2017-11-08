ASSYSTEM : 2018 financial calendar

Calendrier financier 2018 / 2018 financial calendar

CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2018

7 février Chiffre d’affaires 2017 19 mars Résultats annuels 2018 – Présentation des résultats le 20 mars à 8h30 26 avril Chiffre d’affaires du 1er trimestre 2018 16 mai Assemblée générale des actionnaires 26 juillet Chiffre d’affaires du 2nd trimestre 2018 10 septembre Résultats du 1er semestre 2018 – Présentation des résultats le 11 septembre à 8h30 8 novembre Chiffre d’affaires du 3ème trimestre 2018 Les communiqués de presse sont diffusés après bourse.

2018 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

7 February 2017 revenue 19 March 2017 results – Presentation of 2017 results – Meeting on March 20, 8:30 am 26 April First-quarter 2018 revenue 16 May Shareholders General Assembly 26 July First-half 2018 revenue 10 September First-half 2018 results – Presentation of 2018 HY results – Meeting on September 11, 8:30 am 8 November Third-quarter 2018 revenue

Press releases are distributed after the close of the stock market.

Assystem est cotée sur Euronext Paris – Compartiment B – ISIN : FR0000074148 – ASY.

Plus d’informations sur www.assystem.com/finance

Assystem is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY.

For more information: www.assystem.com/finance

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier

Directeur général délégué Finances

Tél. : +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10 Agnès Villeret

Komodo

Tél. : +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15 – [email protected]

