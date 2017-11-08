ASSYSTEM : 2018 financial calendar

Calendrier financier 2018 / 2018 financial calendar
CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2018
|7 février
|Chiffre d’affaires 2017
|19 mars
|Résultats annuels 2018 – Présentation des résultats le 20 mars à 8h30
|26 avril
|Chiffre d’affaires du 1er trimestre 2018
|16 mai
|Assemblée générale des actionnaires
|26 juillet
|Chiffre d’affaires du 2nd trimestre 2018
|10 septembre
|Résultats du 1er semestre 2018 – Présentation des résultats le 11 septembre à 8h30
|8 novembre
| Chiffre d’affaires du 3ème trimestre 2018
Les communiqués de presse sont diffusés après bourse.
2018 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
|7 February
|2017 revenue
|19 March
|2017 results – Presentation of 2017 results – Meeting on March 20, 8:30 am
|26 April
|First-quarter 2018 revenue
|16 May
|Shareholders General Assembly
|26 July
|First-half 2018 revenue
|10 September
|First-half 2018 results – Presentation of 2018 HY results – Meeting on September 11, 8:30 am
|8 November
|Third-quarter 2018 revenue
Press releases are distributed after the close of the stock market.
Assystem est cotée sur Euronext Paris – Compartiment B – ISIN : FR0000074148 – ASY.
Plus d’informations sur www.assystem.com/finance
Assystem is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B – ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY.
For more information: www.assystem.com/finance
CONTACTS
| Philippe Chevallier
Directeur général délégué Finances
Tél. : +33 (0)1 55 65 03 10
| Agnès Villeret
Komodo
Tél. : +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15 – [email protected]
