Assystem reinforces its Project Management skills through the acquisition of Euro Contrôle Projet

Paris, 20 December 2017, 5.35 p.m. (CET) – Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY), an international engineering group, has acquired the entire capital of the French company, Euro Contrôle Projet (“ECP”) from its founder, Bruno Sucré, and its other shareholders.

Highly-respected for its project management skills, ECP generates annual revenue of around €21 million and has 220 employees. It is a specialist in the Project Management Office (PMO) concept and covers the entire spectrum of corresponding services, i.e. planning and cost optimisation as well as risk, contract and quality management.

ECP has a diverse portfolio of clients operating in a wide range of sectors (defence, transportation, nuclear, oil & gas and chemicals) and its acquisition has already propelled the PMO business of Assystem Energy & Infrastructure (Assystem E&I) into the ranks of the market’s leaders, with 350 specialised engineers and forecast annual revenue of €30 million for 2018.

Assystem E&I now intends to accelerate the development of its PMO offering for all of its French and international clients (particularly those operating in the nuclear, transportation and life sciences sectors), in order to meet their growing requirements for managing complex projects, and particularly to factor in the increasing digitization of project management processes. Assystem E&I’s overall aim is to strengthen the PMO business’s leadership position, increasing its workforce to 500 and its annual revenue to €50 million by 2020.

ECP’s current CEO, Lionel Apostolo, will continue to oversee ECP’s business, under the supervision of Gérard Rousseau, VP Project Management at Assystem E&I.

Stéphane Aubarbier, Executive Vice President of Assystem E&I, stated: “Project Management is one of Assystem’s long-standing businesses. We have worked alongside ECP’s teams on our clients’ projects for many years and know how highly skilled they are. We are delighted that they have joined us to strengthen our offerings for our clients in the nuclear, transportation and life sciences sectors and help us achieve our goals in these areas”.

Bruno Sucré, ECP‘s founder, commented: “Having built up ECP for nearly 30 years and made it a standard-setter in its market, I am now handing the baton on to Assystem and firmly believe that this will guarantee the further development of ECP’s business and ensure the future of its people.”

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.
For more information please visit www.assystem.com
Follow Assystem on Twitter: @Assystem

CONTACTS

Philippe Chevallier
CFO & Deputy CEO
Tel.:+33 (0)1 55 65 03 10

 

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn
Communications Director
[email protected]
Tel: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

 

Agnès Villeret
Investor Relations – Komodo
[email protected]
Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

 

